OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) - The operators of a foster home in Oshkosh are facing child neglect charges involving three teens who stayed at the house for several months.

Sixty-year-old Barbara Peterson and her 35-year-old son, Alan Small, are each facing three counts of chronic neglect of a child. WLUK-TV reports two 15-year-old boys who stayed at the house said they were provided a bucket to use as a toilet. A 16-year-old said he had to clean the buckets with a hose outside. The teens said they were confined to their rooms and would have to hold a chair over their heads or stand in the corner if they left.

Investigators who went to the home said the thermostat was set at 57 degrees. Court records do not list any attorneys for Small or Peterson.

