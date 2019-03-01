LAS VEGAS (AP) - Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris says she became a prosecutor because she wanted to work from the inside to change a criminal justice system that disproportionately affects people of color.

Harris, who could become the first African American woman and first person of Asian descent to be president, said Friday she faced pushback as a California district attorney and attorney general from people who felt she was too soft on crime and others who saw her as too aligned with police.

The California senator made the comments Friday in Las Vegas as she was interviewed by lawyer and television personality Star Jones at a conference of black women entrepreneurs.

The empowerment-focused talk had few specifics on policy but kicked off Harris’ first public appearance in Nevada as a presidential candidate.

