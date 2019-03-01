TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Florida lawmakers have filed dozens of gun bills the year after a former student killed 17 people at a Parkland high school.

Lawmakers quickly passed new gun restrictions last year in the wake of the Parkland shootings, but the debate about guns is far from over as the Republican-controlled Legislature begins its 60-day session on Tuesday.

Democrats want bans on assault rifles and large capacity magazines. Republicans have filed bills to allow guns on college campuses and to allow private and religious schools to designate people to carry guns.

One bill that is moving forward is an expansion of a new law that allows some teachers to carry guns in schools. The bill would allow all teachers to be eligible for the program.

