KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) - Authorities have charged a University of Nebraska at Kearney student with felony sexual assault.
Buffalo County Court records say 20-year-old Miguel Guzman is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on March 19. His attorney didn’t immediately return a call Friday from The Associated Press.
Station KSNB reports the alleged attack occurred last Sunday off the Kearney campus. Court records with details have been sealed from public view.
