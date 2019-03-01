PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Several officers who arrested a man accused of killing a Maine sheriff’s deputy acknowledged cursing at him, and a state police agent said he hit him several times on the head for resisting being handcuffed.

Another state police officer said Friday that he whispered in John Williams‘ ear that the slain officer’s handcuffs were being used to restrain him.

The defense is seeking to have Williams‘ confession tossed, saying he was badly beaten and suffering from opioid withdrawal after his arrest for the April 25 killing of Somerset County Cpl. Eugene Cole.

Special Agent Glen Lang said that while Williams was on the ground, he refused to raise his head for a photo. He said that led to the widely distributed photo of Williams being forced to reveal his face.

