SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Scottsdale police say a man is accused of killing his 4-year-old golden retriever at his home and dumping the body in a garbage can where it was found by family members whom he’d told the dog was dead.

Police said 29-year-old Jacob Bushkin was arrested Thursday night on suspicion of killing a service animal and animal cruelty.

Police said Bushkin wouldn’t talk to police and that detectives arrested him at the office of his attorney, who did not immediately respond to The Associated Press’s request for comment.

According to police, a veterinarian saw dozens of stab wounds and that the dog’s throat was cut and a subsequent necropsy found that the animal was stabbed over 100 times and was alive during the attack.

Bushkin remained jailed pending a court appearance.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.