BOSTON (AP) - A Boston man charged with kidnapping a 23-year-old woman from outside a city bar now faces rape charges in the case.

Victor Pena was held without bail after pleading not guilty Friday to three counts of aggravated rape. A hearing to determine whether he’s a danger to society was scheduled for March 15.

The 38-year-old Pena was arrested in late January after police found the woman in his apartment in the city’s Charlestown neighborhood. Police say she was crying and had a “horrified look on her face.”

She was last seen near a Boston bar, where she had been with her twin sister and friends.

Pena’s lawyer says his client has no criminal record in Massachusetts. His brother, Jose Pena, says Victor Pena has a history of mental health issues.

