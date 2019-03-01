PAINESVILLE, Ohio (AP) - A man who struck and killed an Ohio police officer directing traffic and then fled the scene has pleaded guilty to charges.

Twenty-four-year-old Brian Anthony, of Kirtland, entered pleas Friday to aggravated vehicular assault, failing to stop after an accident, operating a vehicle under the influence and failing to change lanes when approaching a safety vehicle.

Authorities say Anthony struck 41-year-old Mentor police officer Mathew Mazany around 1 a.m. June 24 as Mazany assisted with a traffic stop on a Lake County freeway. Anthony surrendered to police later that day.

A Lake County assistant prosecutor says Anthony tested positive for alcohol and heroin.

A message seeking comment was left for Anthony’s attorney. Sentencing is scheduled for April 12.

Mentor is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of Cleveland

