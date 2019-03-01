Vice President Mike Pence on Friday touted the Trump administration’s work abroad, pledging to stay the course on its foreign policy objectives.

Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference outside Washington, the vice president warned that Iran is the most dangerous threat in the Middle East and is aiming for “another Holocaust.”

“We will continue to oppose Iran, its malign influence,” he said. “America will never allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon.”

The administration deals with the rest of the world as realists, Mr. Pence said, which has led to President Trump’s historic efforts for peace with North Korea.

The vice president stressed the progress made with the isolated Asian nation, placing emphasis on the return of U.S. soldiers and the end of nuclear and missile testing.

However, talks between Mr. Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un in Vietnam fell apart Thursday as Mr. Trump abruptly ended the summit, which Mr. Pence said would not derail the administration’s efforts.

“America will not repeat the mistakes of the past. We will continue to seek peace,” he said. “President Trump will stand firm until we achieve the complete denuclearization of North Korea.”

