Vice President Mike Pence will deliver this year’s commencement speech at Liberty University.

“It is my honor to accept the invitation to be your 2019 Commencement speaker at Liberty University on Saturday, May 11,” Mr. Pence said, according to the Liberty Champion.

School president Jerry Falwell, Jr. is an evangelical leader who strongly supported President Trump on the campaign trail.

Mr. Trump gave his first commencement speech as president to Liberty students in 2017.

Mr. Pence accepted the invitation on a video conference with the school Friday as they streamed his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference outside of Washington, D.C.

“Considering what a hero Mike Pence is to Christians everywhere, it was exciting to see such a tremendous reaction from over 10,000 Liberty University students,” Mr. Falwell said.

