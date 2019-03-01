CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The largest city in North Carolina is shifting its police officers in an attempt to stem a rising rate of murders.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney issued the announcement on Thursday, a day after two teens were killed during a triple shooting in a neighborhood near downtown. Two people have been arrested in the case.

In a statement released by the department, Putney said CMPD would assign more officers to parts of the city that had seen an increase in violence. His statement didn’t give specific reasons for the increase in murders, but he noted that in 19 of the cases the victim and their killer were acquainted.

Charlotte has recorded 25 homicides in the first two months of 2019, compared to six at the same time in 2018.

