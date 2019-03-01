LONE TREE, Colo. (AP) - Authorities say a suspected shoplifter who was armed is dead after being shot by police in suburban Denver.

The shooting happened at around 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Park Meadows mall in Lone Tree as officers were responding to a theft at Macy’s.

The city says the man suspected in the theft “produced” a handgun during a brief foot chase. Officers fired at him and he died at the scene.

Another suspect, believed to be a woman, got away.

