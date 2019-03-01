CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say a man illegally operated a dental practice in the basement of his suburban Detroit home and allegedly used his church to get referrals.

Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith announced Friday he’s charging the Clinton Township man with being a health professional operating without a license.

Smith says in a statement authorities “are thankful that someone had the courage to come forward” and report the man. A search found a dentist chair, an X-ray machine, molds for teeth and other items at the home. Authorities say the man told them he was seeing one or two patients a day.

Smith and police plan to discuss the case at a news conference Friday morning before the man is arraigned. The felony is punishable by up to four years in prison.

