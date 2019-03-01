VERNON, Ind. (AP) - Authorities are searching for a southern Indiana jail inmate who has escaped from custody.

They say Jennings County Jail inmate Kimlynn Patton escaped Friday in the area of the Jennings County Courthouse in Vernon.

He’s described as a white male wearing black and white stripes. He’s not believed to be armed but is considered dangerous.

An attorney conference was scheduled Friday afternoon in Jennings Circuit Court in a pending case against Patton for escape while violating a home detention order.

