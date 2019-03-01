KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) - The trial of a man accused of killing an 8-year-old girl in Bullhead City in 2014 is again being delayed.

Judge Lee Jantzen of Mohave County Superior Court canceled a scheduled April 29 trial for James Rector in the killing of Isabella Grogan-Cannella and also postponed a hearing scheduled for Monday to April 19.

The evidentiary hearing was scheduled partly because Rector agreed last December to plead guilty to firs-degree murder but in January asked to withdraw from the plea agreement.

Jantzen also ordered that a defense lawyer be appointed for Rector, who was representing himself but who said in a motion that he didn’t know how to do the required work.

Under the plea agreement, Rector would have been sentenced to life in prison without parole for 35 years.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.