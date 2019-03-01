LAS VEGAS (AP) - Authorities say a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting sent an SUV crashing into a school bus with children aboard near a Las Vegas high school, but no one in either vehicle was injured.

Las Vegas police Officer Aden OcampoGomez said the shooter escaped in a dark gray sedan before authorities arrived a little before 2:30 p.m. Friday at the crash scene near Valley High School.

Clark County School District Police Chief James Ketsaa says the shooting didn’t directly involve the bus carrying more than 18 passengers. He says it appears everyone escaped injury.

Ketsaa says the vehicle that crashed was struck by several bullets.

Valley High school has about 2,900 students.

Police say the campus was locked down for a short time after the shooting, which happened off-campus near Karen and Burnham avenues.

