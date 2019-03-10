BARNEGAT, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say a New Jersey man accidentally shot and killed himself while disassembling a firearm.

Ocean County prosecutors and Barnegat Township police say officers were called to a township home on Saturday.

Authorities said an investigation determined that 46-year-old James Hammer of Barnegat accidentally shot himself while disassembling a firearm.

Officials said he was taken to Southern Ocean Medical Center and then flown to Atlanticare Regional Trauma Center in Atlantic City, but died of his wounds at about midnight Saturday.

