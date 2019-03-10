DENVER (AP) - Police in Denver say one man is dead and three others are critically wounded in a shooting downtown.

Police announced the shooting at about 4:45 a.m. Sunday and then later said one of the wounded men had died. The shooting happened in an area of restaurants and bars that draws crowds at night.

Police said no arrests have been made. They haven’t released any other details about what happened.

