STONINGTON, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut woman faces drunken driving charges after striking and killing two pedestrians in Stonington.

Police say 73-year-old Carol Belli, of Groton, struck the two as they crossed the street in the village of Mystic on Saturday. The victims have been described as an 88-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman. Their names will be released Monday.

Police say the two were hit at around 8 p.m. as they crossed Route 27 to get to the parking lot after leaving the Latitude 41 restaurant. They were pronounced dead at the hospital.

Belli remained at the scene and was eventually released pending a March 20 court date.

A search of the Connecticut court website showed no past driving or criminal charges against Belli. It couldn’t be immediately determined if she has a lawyer.

