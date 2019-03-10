BRONXVILLE, N.Y. (AP) - Police are investigating a report of an armed man at a hospital north of Manhattan.

A woman who answered the phone in the admissions office at NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital in Bronxville at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday confirmed the hospital was on lockdown.

Police told NBC 4 New York they were investigating a report of a man with a gun. Westchester County police says no victims or suspects have been found and police were checking security footage.

The hospital tweeted that they were continuing to gather details and urged people not to come to the hospital unless it was an emergency.

Dozens of police and emergency vehicles, including SWAT teams, were seen outside the hospital in Westchester County, just outside of New York City.

