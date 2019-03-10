DENVER (AP) - The Latest on a shooting in downtown Denver (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

Denver police say one person was killed and four others were wounded after some kind of dispute escalated into a shooting.

The shooting happened at around 4 a.m. Sunday in Lower Downtown, a busy nightspot.

Police originally said that there were three other men who were wounded but survived. However, they later said that they had discovered that a fifth person, a woman, had also been hit. None of the people wounded suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police are still looking for the suspects, who are only described as being adult males.

Police say they are working to find the cause of the fight. They declined to release other details because they say they want to protect their investigation to make sure the suspects are brought to justice.

____

12:10 p.m.

Denver police say one man was killed and three others were wounded after some kind of dispute escalated into a shooting.

The shooting happened at around 4 a.m. Sunday soon after bars in the nightspot area of Lower Downtown closed.

Lt. Matt Clark said the three wounded men were in stable condition and didn’t have life threatening injuries. Clark said it’s possible there was more than one person who fired.

Police are still looking for the suspects, who are only described as being adult males so far.

Police say they are working to find the cause of the fight. They declined to release other details because they say they want to protect their investigation to make sure the suspects are brought to justice.

____

9:45 a.m.

Police in Denver say one man is dead and three others are critically wounded in a shooting downtown.

Police announced the shooting at about 4:45 a.m. Sunday and then later said one of the wounded men had died. The shooting happened in an area of restaurants and bars that draws crowds at night.

Police said no arrests have been made. They haven’t released any other details about what happened.

