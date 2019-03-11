WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Authorities in Delaware are investigating the killings of two teenagers found shot to death inside a home.
Wilmington police say the bodies were found after officers responded to a call about 4:30 a.m. Monday.
The victims have been identified as 17-year-old Christian Coffield and 17-year-old Janiya Henry.
Further details were not immediately available.
