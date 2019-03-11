PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A Massachusetts man who robbed a Rhode Island bank has been sentenced to four years in prison.
Federal prosecutors say 36-year-old Justin Davis, of Fall River, was also sentenced Monday to three years of probation for robbing a Bank Newport branch in Tiverton in October 2017.
Authorities say Davis entered the bank and handed the teller a note that read “All $100 50, Empty Draw, No Dye packs, No Alarms.”
The teller handed him $4,920 and he ran from the bank to a nearby cemetery and was seen on surveillance video leaving the area in a vehicle. He was stopped a short time later in Fall River. The clothes he wore during the robbery were found in the cemetery and the car.
He pleaded guilty in September.
