COFFEYVILLE, Kan. (AP) - Police are investigating the death of a 3-month-old baby in southeast Kansas.
KAKE-TV reports officers responded to a call early Sunday of an unresponsive infant at a Coffeyville apartment complex.
Police say the baby boy was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police and the Montgomery County medical examiner’s office are investigating the cause of the boy’s death.
No names have been released.
Information from: KAKE-TV.
