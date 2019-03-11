DALTON, Ga. (AP) - A former Georgia teacher has been sentenced to jail after prosecutors said she had a sexual relationship with an underage student.

News outlets reported Raquel Eleana Spencer must serve at least 90 days at a minimum security prison that provides counseling and life skills classes.

Spencer must also pay a $1,000 fine and perform 300 hours of community service.

She must also serve the rest of a 10-year sentence on probation.

Spencer pleaded guilty to sexual assault by a person with supervisory of disciplinary authority. Whitfield County sheriff’s deputies say the relationship with the student lasted more than a year.

Spencer was an English teacher at Northwest Whitfield High School in Tunnel Hill. She also was an assistant cheerleading and girl’s track and field coach.

She was arrested last April.

