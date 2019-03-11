LAS VEGAS (AP) - Former Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson has pleaded guilty to wire fraud after admitting to taking about $250,000 in campaign funds to lease a luxury SUV, open a Las Vegas night club and other personal expenses.

Atkinson pleaded guilty Monday morning to one count of wire fraud in U.S. federal court in Las Vegas in a plea agreement. The case was sealed until Monday morning.

Prosecutors say Atkinson filed false campaign finance reports for eight years starting in 2010 and admitted to spending at least $249,900 over that time on personal expenses.

Atkinson resigned last week.

Atkinson and his lawyer Richard Wright declined to comment after the hearing Monday.

He is scheduled to appear in court in July to be sentenced.

