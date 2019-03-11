EASTOVER, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say a man on a stolen motorcycle fired at a deputy trying to pull him over in South Carolina before running into the woods.
Richland County deputies said the officer was not hit by the shot fired around 9:15 p.m. Sunday in Eastover.
Deputies searched the area for several hours for the man but did not find him.
The sheriff’s department said in a news release that the motorcycle had been stolen from somewhere in nearby Columbia.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.