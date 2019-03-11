MURRAY, Utah (AP) - Police in Murray are investigating after they say a homeowner shot and killed an intruder.

KUTV in Salt Lake City reports the shooting occurred Sunday shortly after 7 p.m.

According to investigators, the male intruder entered and was shot by the male homeowner.

Murray police spokesman Kenny Bass says the intruder was taken to the hospital but died.

Bass says it appears the men did not know each other and the shooting was done in self-defense.

The homeowner is cooperating with police.

Police did not release his name or the name of the intruder.

___

Information from: KUTV-TV, http://www.kutv.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.