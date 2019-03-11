ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis County police say a 23-year-old man is in custody in connection with the death of a woman who was believed to be stabbed on or near Interstate 70 before going to a nearby house to ask for help before she died.

Police received a call around 3:40 a.m. Monday that a suspicious person was banging on the door of a home. Arriving officers found a woman with apparent stab wounds.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she died later Monday morning.

Police closed the westbound lanes of I-70 for about two hours as part of the investigation.

Police say they have tentatively identified the victim, in her early 20s, but won’t release her name until relatives are notified.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.