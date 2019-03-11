DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) - A 63-year-old care program supervisor has been accused of sexually abusing a client in Davenport.

Scott County court records say Bruce Enger is charged with sexual abuse and sexual exploitation by a counselor or therapist. The records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

The records say the alleged victim has been a client of REM Iowa for six years. REM Iowa serves adults and children with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Enger’s responsibilities including supervising the residence in which the alleged victim lived.

