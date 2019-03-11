A Democratic Party leader in Maryland is facing calls to resign after he encouraged online trolls to post the personal information of gun rights activists who attended a recent hearing on gun control.

The Maryland House of Delegates Judiciary Committee held a public hearing late last month on several gun-control measures that included tightening restrictions on long guns and 3D-printed firearms. A number of gun-rights activists and members of the National Rifle Association showed up at the hearing, wearing, “We Will Not Comply” T-shirts.

“The shirts conveyed a powerful message of civil disobedience, making clear that those gun owners would refuse to obey further infringements on their Constitutional rights,” the NRA’s lobbying arm said in a release.

According to Fox News, Maryland Democratic Party Secretary Robbie Leonard posted two Facebook messages that called the activists “terrorists.”

“I hope the FBI runs the name of every witness who is wearing a t-shirt that says ‘We Will Not Comply,’” Mr. Leonard reportedly wrote. “They’re a bunch of terrorists in the making.”

“Time to dox some homegrown terrorists,” he reportedly wrote in another message.

Maryland Del. Robin Grammer, a Republican, denounced Mr. Leonard’s comments as “despicable” and called for him to resign.

“It is a despicable [sic] to suggest that we should publicly and personally attack people that we disagree with,” Mr. Grammer wrote. “Mr. Leonard should resign.

The Maryland Democratic Party did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

