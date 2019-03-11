By - Associated Press - Monday, March 11, 2019

PICKENS, S.C. (AP) - Sheriff’s deputies in South Carolina are looking for an inmate who escaped from a county jail.

Pickens County Chief Deputy Creed Hashe said in a news release that 45-year-old Steven Leroy Aiken climbed a fence and ran away from the minimum-security jail late Sunday afternoon.

Deputies said Aiken had been serving a four-month sentence for family court violations.

Aiken was awaiting trial on charges of domestic violence and malicious injury to property.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide