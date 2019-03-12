Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said in a new interview that President Trump has set a national tone of “racism,” “misogyny,” and “conspiracy theory-ism” that she feels she needs to fight against every day.

In an interview published Monday, the democratic socialist sat down with Vanity Fair in her two-bedroom Bronx apartment to discuss the pressures she feels being a freshman congresswoman and the Republican Party’s new favorite punchline.

“It can be very empowering to say, ‘Make fun of me. Do it. Draw the little insults on my face,’” she said. “‘Do what you’re gonna do. Act more and more childish. Just do it, because you’re not gonna stop. You’re just not gonna stop this movement. You’re not gonna do it.’”

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez said that as a woman of color, she has had to work extra hard to overcome the “racist tone” set by the president.

“I’m gonna be very frank: I think that this president has set a racist tone. I think he has set a tone of such strong misogyny, racism, conspiracy theory-ism,” she said. “I think they saw a woman of color — Latina, no less — that came from a working-class and poor background, that ascended to federal office, and they said, ‘We cannot allow this to have credibility, because if people saw that she did it, then maybe others will come — and we cannot let other people like her run for office. We need to make an example out of her.’”

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez’s keeps colorful Post-it notes of encouragement from her fans on a wall outside her office in the Cannon House Office Building in Washington, Vanity Fair reported. Inside her office is a display of photos of people who have threatened her, a spokesman told the magazine.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez said the right wing has made an effort to “dehumanize” her, and it sometimes makes her want to “run into a closet” and hide.

“I’ve definitely had those days, but I find that it’s more effective to really work on being brave, and pushing anyway, because that’s the whole goal,” she said. “A lot of days, I don’t want to talk, believe it or not … The reality of the situation is that if I don’t define this moment, and if I don’t use my voice, then they will fill the void.”

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.