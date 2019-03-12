The British House of Commons Tuesday evening again decisively rejected a plan by Prime Minister Theresa May to take the U.K. out of the European Union, leaving the country with no clear path forward with a March 29 deadline to negotiate a deal.

The 391-242 vote raises the odds that Britain will crash out of the European bloc without a deal, creating vast uncertainty for the British economy and its future relations with its largest trading partner.

Mrs. May, her cracking voice showing the strains of a recent marathon negotiating session with EU leaders in Brussels in search of a more favorable deal, said the “default” option now is to leave the EU without a deal unless British lawmakers can agree on a plan, although many observers say London will seek an extension of the March 29 deadline to try to reach an agreement.

