Construction workers began removing a Confederate monument Tuesday morning from outside a former courthouse in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

City officials confirmed the monument – erected in 1905 by the United Daughters of The Confederacy – was being dismantled so it could be eventually relocated to a local cemetery.

“Work has started and hopefully it will be removed by end of the day,” said City Manager Lee Garrity, The Associated Press reported.

Mayor Allen Joines, a Democrat, said the memorial would be moved to a “more appropriate location” at the Salem Cemetery, local outlets reported.

North Carolina state law prohibits the removal of war memorials from public land in most cases, but the old Forsyth County Courthouse, including the surrounding area where the statue is located, was purchased by a private developer in 2014.

Mr. Joines said the city will cover the cost of dismantling the statue and moving it less than a mile away to Salem Cemetery, the local NBC affiliate reported. It will be stored in an alternative location in the interim, the report said.

“I think what the monument does is to celebrate and commemorate the Confederate dead and Salem Cemetery has an area where there are 36 Confederate graves and it seems to be a very elegant place for this monument to commemorate those individuals who are buried there, who are Confederate soldiers, who chose to be buried together. So this should honor them and create a situation that is more appropriate,” Mr. Joines said previously, the network reported.

Dismantling and removing the monument was slated to take several hours, the reports said.

