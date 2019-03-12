Federal authorities announced the breakup Tuesday of a California-based immigration fraud ring that allowed Chinese exchange students who couldn’t pass English-language requirements to pay imposters to step in and take the tests for them.

Using fake Chinese passports, the imposters would stand in for the would-be students, passing the Test of English as a Foreign Language — a prerequisite for many schools before they’ll offer a foreign student admission, and therefore before they’re eligible for a student visa.

Prosecutors say six people were involved in the fraud scheme, taking at least 19 exams on behalf of others.

Liu Cai, the alleged organizer, paid his fraudsters $400 per test, prosecutors said.

Mr. Cai and his team were indicted by a federal grand jury in California last week, and five of them were arrested Tuesday morning.

A sixth person is believed to be living in Taiwan.

