GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) - A 20-year-old Florida man is accused of beating a homeless man with a stick during an argument over $10.

The Gainesville Sun reports Jared Parker was arrested Monday night and now faces charges of attempted murder and armed robbery.

An arrest report says Parker approached a homeless man at a camp on Sunday afternoon and asked him for money. The man refused and Parker returned later and began hitting the man in the face. When Parker’s hand got tired, he beat the man with a stick. Eventually Parker ran from the scene.

Police say he suffered multiple skull and facial fractures and was covered in blood. An arrest report says Parker said he ran because he thought the man was dead.

A lawyer for Parker isn’t listed on jail records.

