A Georgia woman was arrested Tuesday for trying to recruit others, including a minor living in Norway to join the Islamic State, according to court filings.

Kim Anh Vo, 20, of Hephzibah, Georgia is charged with conspiring to provide material support to the Islamic State, better known by the acronym ISIS.

Prosecutors say Ms. Voh was a member of the United Cyber Caliphate, an online group that has disseminated “kill lists” detailing the names and addresses of U.S. soldiers and other targets.

One posting included the personal information of 3,602 important citizens in New York, Brooklyn in other cities, according to court documents.

“We want them #Dead,” the online posting said.

Ms. Vo was active in the group using the Internet aliases [email protected], SyxxZMC, Zozo, Miss Bones, Sage Pi and Kitty Lee, prosecutors said.

Authorities allege that between April 2016 and May 2017, Ms. Vo used the group to recruit others to join the Islamic State, including a minor living in Norway. She also created online content for the group, including pro-Islamic State videos.

One video threatened an unnamed nonprofit in New York City, saying “You messed the Islamic State, so expect us soon,” court documents said. She posted a photo of the organization’s chief executive officer with the words “we will get you.”

If convicted, Ms. Vo could face 20 years in prison.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.