PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Authorities say a security guard shot and killed a man armed with a butcher knife in a wireless store in north Philadelphia.
Police say the man ran behind the counter at the My Phillie Wireless store just after 12:30 p.m.
Police say the on-duty security guard fired, striking the man once in the chest. He was taken by officers to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a little more than an hour later.
The man’s name hasn’t been released. Police are investigating.
