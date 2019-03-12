NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) - A man who was injured in an exchange of gunfire with police officers in Connecticut has pleaded not guilty.

The New Haven Register reports that 22-year-old Marcus Rivera entered his plea Monday to multiple charges, including assault, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest.

State police say officers were trying to arrest Rivera on Jan. 8 for fleeing a traffic stop in December when he pointed a gun at Detective Francisco Sanchez, prompting the officer to open fire.

Rivera was struck in the pelvic area. Police say he also fired at the officer, who was not struck.

A judge set Rivera’s bond at $825,000. Rivera’s attorney argued for lower bond, saying his client does not have the means to pay higher bond.

He is scheduled to return to court April 29.

