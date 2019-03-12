FULTON, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri woman is accused of accidentally killing her boyfriend as they acted out a movie scene involving a gun, only to have the gun go off.
Kalesha Marie Peterson of Fulton is charged with second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon in the death of David Dalton.
Peterson called 911 Thursday night and officers found Dalton in a bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head.
Police say Peterson told investigators that the two were watching a movie and drinking when Dalton suggested they play out a movie scene involving a firearm. Police did not identify the movie.
Police say that in addition to drinking, Peterson was taking several prescription medications.
Peterson is jailed and does not yet have a listed attorney.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.