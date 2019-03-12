RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina State has reinstated backup guard Eric Lockett to the basketball team after a misdemeanor assault charge against him was dismissed.

School spokesman Fred Demarest said Tuesday that N.C. State has completed its investigation into a February incident in which Lockett was charged with assault on a female.

The charge was dismissed Feb. 28 and his Raleigh-based attorney, Lee Turner, has said video evidence from the incident at Lockett’s apartment showed he was not an aggressor. Based on the information the school gathered during its probe, Demarest says the school will take no disciplinary action.

He also says Lockett won’t play in the Wolfpack’s ACC Tournament opener against Clemson on Wednesday. Lockett missed six games during his suspension from the team.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.