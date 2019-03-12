MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - Alabama authorities say three people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Mobile.
Police Chief Lawrence Battiste tells news outlets that officers were called to a home about a disturbance on Tuesday morning.
Officers entered the residence and found two men and a female dead inside. The chief says all the deceased were related.
Police haven’t released any names or details including how the victims died. But fire officials say they received a call about a possible shooting at the residence.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.