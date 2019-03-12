MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Election Commission says its statewide review of elections in the past year have turned up two dozen cases of suspected voter fraud or irregularities.

The State Journal says the violations reportedly include people voting twice in an election, felons casting ballots and a non-citizen voter. The possible cases are just a tiny fraction of the 2.7 million votes cast in the November midterm elections.

Municipal clerks are required to report the cases to the commission and to their county’s district attorneys who decide whether to pursue the suspected fraud.

The cases of possible voter fraud happened between Feb. 16, 2018 and Feb. 15, 2019. The year before, seven potential voter fraud cases were found.

___

Information from: Wisconsin State Journal, http://www.madison.com/wsj

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.