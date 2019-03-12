HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The Latest on jury selection in the case of a white Pennsylvania police officer accused of shooting to death an unarmed black teen last year (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

A white police officer accused of shooting to death an unarmed black teen in western Pennsylvania has arrived at court.

Jury selection is getting underway in a Harrisburg courtroom Tuesday for the trial of Michael Rosfeld.

He’s the former East Pittsburgh officer accused of criminal homicide in the June 2018 death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose II.

A judge ruled a jury from outside the Pittsburgh area is needed because of widespread publicity about the case.

The defense lawyer for the 30-year-old Rosfeld has said the officer was in fear and argues the shooting was justified.

5:50 a.m.

