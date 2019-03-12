SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) - A judge has rescheduled the trial of a Sioux City man accused of killing his roommate.
Woodbury County District Court records say 39-year-old Abdiqadar Sharif had been set to go on trial next Tuesday. He’s pleaded not guilty to a charge of second-degree murder in the Oct. 28 slaying of 40-year-old Guled Nur.
The records say the defense and prosecution asked for more time to prepare for the trial, so last week the judge set a new starting date of July 30.
Prosecutors say Sharif stabbed and kicked Nur after an altercation broke out at their apartment.
