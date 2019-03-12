A woman was escorted from the Connecticut State Capitol building after someone spotted her writing a text that said she wanted to “blow away” a Republican lawmaker and National Rifle Association members during a public hearing on gun control Monday.

The judiciary committee considered seven gun-related measures that included a ban on homemade “ghost guns,” which can be assembled by obtaining parts through the internet, and a bill to require gun owners to show their pistol permit when asked by police.

Republican state Sen. Rob Sampson is a staunch Second Amendment supporter who came out against the legislation.

A woman, who has not been identified, was escorted out of the building during the eight-hour public hearing after she texted her daughter that if she had a gun she would “blow away” Mr. Sampson and NRA members, the Hartford Courant reported.

“If I had a gun, I’d blow away Sampson and a large group of NRA,” she wrote, according to a photo tweeted by WTNH Chief Political Correspondent Mark Davis.

Woman expelled from gun hearing after being seen sending this text about a state lawmaker. pic.twitter.com/ySVc9Zm9x5 — Mark Davis (@markdavisWTNH) March 11, 2019

Capitol Police said the woman’s text message was spotted by another person in the hearing room. The woman was removed from the building without issue, and no arrest was made.

“This day has been rough for me — seeing the hostility” on all sides of the issue, Mr. Sampson said, the Hartford Courant reported.

