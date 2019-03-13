By - Associated Press - Wednesday, March 13, 2019

MOSCOW (AP) - Security officials in the country of Georgia say two men have been arrested for possessing uranium that they were planning to sell.

A statement from the State Security Service on Wednesday said the two were arrested in Kobuleti, a town on the Black Sea.

The statement said they were in possession of about 40 grams of uranium-238. That is the most common isotope of uranium and is not fissile but can be used to produce highly fissile plutonium-239.

The arrested men aimed to sell the uranium for $2.8 million, the statement said.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide