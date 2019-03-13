LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) - Two men have been arrested in a weekend shooting death in Louisiana.
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office told news outlets that 23-year-old Maximilian Trautmann and 32-year-old Sean Perroncel have been arrested in the investigation.
Trautmann is charged with second-degree murder. Perroncel is charged as an accessory after the fact of second-degree murder. It was not known if the men have attorneys.
Deputies were called Saturday morning and found the body of 25-year-old Pernell Boudreaux. Neighbors told deputies they heard an argument and then heard gunfire.
Deputies have not released a possible motive for the shooting.
