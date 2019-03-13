ST. LOUIS (AP) - A Missouri appeals court has delayed an order requiring the St. Louis prosecutor to comply with a grand jury search warrant.
Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner had asked Judge Michael Mullen to quash a February search warrant seeking electronic data. Mullen issued an order Tuesday denying the request.
But later Tuesday, the appeals court issued a preliminary order halting execution of the search warrant.
The warrant is part of an investigation into alleged perjury by William Tisaby , hired by Gardner last year to investigate ex-Gov. Eric Greitens. Gardner’s office has argued that the search warrant was burdensome and unconstitutionally broad.
Greitens was charged with invasion of privacy in February 2018, alleging he took a semi-nude photo of a woman during a 2015 extramarital affair, without consent.
Charges were eventually dropped, but Greitens resigned in June.
